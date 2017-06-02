The Howl of the Bull / Yakhal’inkomo: Ayanda Mabulu

Saturday, Jun 3, 2017

Ayanda Mabulu has been published by the New York Times and is the most significant and politically charged commentators through art in South Africa. His life has been threatened by ANC supporters and a concerned ANC Women League organizes massive marches whenever he exhibits anywhere in South Africa. boyoyoboy! has the largest collection of his work available, including his controversial Spear down my Throat, BLM We Can’t Breathe and the Lucky Star Trilogy. This forms part of our ongoing The Tutu Sessions exhibition of contemporary African work. Ayanda Mabulu has the power to move the viewer emotionally while confronting their truth.

The exhibition coincides with the Gallery Night event presented by Arts Mineral Point. Now in its 17th year, Gallery Night is an eye-opener and a perfect reason to discover what is the best kept biggest secret in the Midwest. Mineral Point is a historic gem: set in the Driftless and beset by passionate storytellers who use their craft — whether it be cheese, art, poetry, brewing, film, historic preservation, hospitality, organic farming, food or just living — to weave a story which is engaging and 100% authentic.