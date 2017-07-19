Close
The Hysterical Material: Bruce Nauman and Auguste Rodin

Thursday, Sep 14 - Dec 17, 2017

  • Exhibitions
    Smart Museum of Art
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-0200
    Exhibition on view: September 14- December 17, 2017

    Opening reception: Wednesday, September 27, 6:30-8:30pm

    This exhibition investigates the emotional possibility of material in works Auguste Rodin (1840–1917) and Bruce Nauman (born 1941). It places works by Rodin and Nauman into unusual spatial relationships, calling attention to how each sculptor conceives of the body as an emotional instrument. Presented as part of Rodin 100, a worldwide celebration of the artist's work and legacy.

