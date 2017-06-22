Friday, Sep 8, 2017
- Time
- 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Brauer Museum of Art
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Valparaiso University
1709 Chapel Dr.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
- Telephone
- 219-464-5365
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Opening reception for The Indiana Dunes Revisited: Frank V. Dudley and the 1917 Dunes Pageant
This exhibition celebrates the art and life of Frank V. Dudley (1868-1957) and highlights his painting of the Dunes Pageant, a significant regional event that occurred a century ago.