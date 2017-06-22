Close
The Indiana Dunes Revisited: Frank V. Dudley and the 1917 Dunes Pageant

Friday, Sep 8, 2017

7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
    Brauer Museum of Art
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Valparaiso University
    1709 Chapel Dr.
    Valparaiso, IN 46383
    219-464-5365
    Opening reception for The Indiana Dunes Revisited: Frank V. Dudley and the 1917 Dunes Pageant

    This exhibition celebrates the art and life of Frank V. Dudley (1868-1957) and highlights his painting of the Dunes Pageant, a significant regional event that occurred a century ago.

