Friday, Nov 17 - 19, 2017

Please take note that this event is located at Highland Park Art Center. 1957 Sheridan Road, Highland Park

It’s time to get your bling on! Amdur Productions is proud to announce its annual holiday shopping festival: The Jewelry & Gift Show. Created especially for jewelry and accessory lovers, the Jewelry & Gift Show will take place Friday through Sunday, November 17, 18 and 19 at the Highland Park Art Center. Featuring 50+ juried artists in the categories of jewelry, clothing, and accessories, it’s the place to be as we head into the holiday buying season. Purchase an original hand-crafted gift for a friend or get something for yourself. From fun, fashionable statement pieces to fine jewelry, you’re sure to get your bling on!

