The Mountains Whispered and the Canyons Sang

Friday, Jul 21 - Aug 10, 2017

Exhibition on view: Friday, July 21-August 10, 2017

Opening Reception: Friday, July 21, 2017, 6-9 pm

The Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to present The Mountains Whispered and the Canyon Sang, a solo show featuring BOLT Resident, Luis Sahagun.

Luis Sahagun's solo exhibition is composed of new works such as masks, large scale, sculptures, and paintings. In addition, the artist collaborated with Chicago based sound artists' Matthew Motep Woodsand, Sylvie Grace, and Simantikos (a Chicago based dance company that exists to address social injustices through movement). The collaboration consists of using Sahagun's mother's breath and heartbeat to create sounds, melodies, and movements with the intent of channeling messages to his ancestors and friends that were murdered in the Chicago Southland due to gun violence and other social injustices.

During the opening reception, there will be two performances titled, I know you are waiting and Next time will be better. Each performance varies slightly but both will be in the dance genre of contemporary structured improv. Sahagun says, "For a long time, my family has believed that I inherited a special gift that allows me to communicate with the dead. Most of my life I rejected and ignored those beliefs. This is my first project in which I tackle full force the concept of spirituality with my art making."

Photo courtesy of the artist and CAC.