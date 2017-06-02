The Pride & Perils of Chicago’s Public Art

Saturday, Jan 14 - Jul 30, 2017

Planning and creating public art can be a risky enterprise. For over 200 years, Chicago has been putting art in public places. Sometimes it’s loved. Sometimes it’s hated. To further complicate matters, times change – and so do people and tastes. See for yourself in this exhibition of stories and historical public artwork of the past 200 years. Part of the City of Chicago's Year of Public Art.

Curator Tour with Cultural Historian Tim Samuelson February 25, 4-5pm