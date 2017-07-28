The Transoceanic Turn as Paradigm Shift?

Friday, Sep 8, 2017
- 12:30pm - 1:30pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Krannert Art Museum
- Suburbs / Midwest
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
College of Fine and Applied Arts
500 E Peabody Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
- 217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
Featuring Isabel Hofmeyr, professor of African Literature, University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, and Visiting Global Distinguished Professor of English, New York University; with Illinois faculty and graduate students
Levis Faculty Center, 919 West Illinois Street, Urbana, 4th floor
Sponsored in part by Illinois Program for Research in the Humanities and Krannert Art Museum
Presented in conjunction with World on the Horizon: Swahili Arts Across the Indian Ocean exhibition