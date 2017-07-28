Close
The Transoceanic Turn as Paradigm Shift?

Friday, Sep 8, 2017

12:30pm - 1:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Krannert Art Museum
    Suburbs / Midwest
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Featuring Isabel Hofmeyr, professor of African Literature, University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, and Visiting Global Distinguished Professor of English, New York University; with Illinois faculty and graduate students

    Levis Faculty Center, 919 West Illinois Street, Urbana, 4th floor

    Sponsored in part by Illinois Program for Research in the Humanities and Krannert Art Museum

    Presented in conjunction with World on the Horizon: Swahili Arts Across the Indian Ocean exhibition

