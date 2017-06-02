Then + Now: 30th Anniversary Show

Friday, Jul 14 - Aug 26, 2017

Exhibition on view: July 14-August 26, 2017

Reception: Friday, July 14, 5-7:30pm

Then + Now celebrates the Schneider Gallery's 30th Anniversary. Director, Martha Schneider has been in the business of contemporary photography for 30 years, and working as a dealer for even longer. The gallery will celebrate this milestone with an exhibition that draws on works by pinnacle artists from the gallery's slate through the years. Old and new works will be on view by some of our most well known artists and exhibit alongside a selection of work by some of our new and more emerging artist.

Image: Luis Gonzalez Palma, Untitled from the Möbius series