Third Ward Art Festival

Saturday, Sep 2 - 3, 2017

10:00am - 5:00pm
  • Art Expos & City Events
    Amdur Productions
    2115 Green Bay Road
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    847-926-4300
    Please note that this event is located The Historic Third Ward. 219 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee, WI

    The 6th annual Third Ward Art Festival will showcase the work of more than 140 juried artists, 36 of whom are from Wisconsin, in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, fiber, glass jewelry, sculpture, mixed media, paintings, drawings, photography, printmaking, wood and furniture. In addition to the incredible artwork available for purchase, attendees will be able to interact with artists through demonstrations and booth chats.

