Friday, Sep 15 - 16, 2017

Tina Mari Rucker presents: Prelude to Ennead, September 15 & 16

119 N Peoria St., 3D, Chicago, 60607

5-9PM

Borne from an undeniable urge to show women of color in a propitious light, artist Tina Mari paints nine women of color.

Each woman looks forward straight on, emphasizing a long neck. Though the individual faces may be similar to the one another, each one's hair is varied in texture and color, an acknowledgement of pride in their hair’s diversity.

The unveiling of the paintings will take place during the openings on September 15 and 16. The artist has also created a short Prelude Video to begin the story.

Please visit TMRucker.com for details, event info and images.