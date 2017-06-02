Tuesdays on the Terrace: Jason Stein

Tuesday, Jul 18, 2017

From June 13 to September 26, 2017, Tuesdays on the Terrace features Chicago's quintessential jazz musicians performing outside on the MCA's terrace. Visitors can experience the musicians up close, enjoy dining al fresco, or relax with a cocktail on the sculpture garden lawn. The performances take place from 5:30-8 pm and are hosted by Al Carter-Bey and Richton Guy Thomas from WDCB 90.0 FM.



Jazz schedule:

July 18: Jason Stein; July 25: Willie Pickens Trio; Aug 1: Dee Alexander; Aug 8: Pharez Whitted; Aug 15: Twin Talk; Aug 22: Xavier Breaker Coalition; Aug 29: Rajiv Halim; Sept 5: Fred Anderson Legacy Project; Sept 12: Ari Brown Quintet, Sept 19: Tatsu Aoki's The MIYUMI Project; Sept 26: Mikel Patrick Avery.