Tuesdays on the Terrace: Jason Stein Trio

Tuesday, Jul 18, 2017

From June 13 to September 26, 2017, Tuesdays on the Terrace features Chicago's quintessential jazz musicians performing outside on the MCA's terrace. Visitors can experience the musicians up close, enjoy dining al fresco, or relax with a cocktail on the sculpture garden lawn. The performances take place from 5:30-8 pm and are hosted by Al Carter-Bey and Richton Guy Thomas from WDCB 90.0 FM.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Jason Stein is one of the few musicians working today to focus entirely on the bass clarinet as a jazz and improvisational instrument. He studied at Bennington College with Charles Gayle and Milford Graves, and at the University of Michigan with Donald Walden and Ed Sarath. In 2005, Stein relocated to Chicago and has since recorded for such labels as Leo, Delmark, Not Two, Atavistic, 482 Music and Clean Feed. Stein has performed throughout the US and Europe as both a bandleader and sideman and has amassed a discography of over 30 albums.

The Jason Stein Trio also features bassist Clark Sommers and drummer Mikel Avery.

Jazz schedule:

July 18: Jason Stein; July 25: Willie Pickens Trio; Aug 1: Dee Alexander; Aug 8: Pharez Whitted; Aug 15: Twin Talk; Aug 22: Xavier Breaker Coalition; Aug 29: Rajiv Halim; Sept 5: Fred Anderson Legacy Project; Sept 12: Ari Brown Quintet, Sept 19: Tatsu Aoki's The MIYUMI Project; Sept 26: Mikel Patrick Avery.