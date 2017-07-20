TWOONE (Hiroyasu Tsuri): Bright Future

Saturday, Oct 7 - 28, 2017

Exhibition on view: Octover 7-October 28, 2017

Opening reception: Saturday, Octover 7, 6-10pm

Hiroyasu Tsuri aka TWOONE, is a Japanese artist, know for his unique combination of elements derived from nature, animals, abstract shapes, and color to create his painting, sculpture, installation, and large size public murals. He currently lives and work in Berlin, Germany.