Close
Search

TWOONE (Hiroyasu Tsuri): Bright Future

Saturday, Oct 7 - 28, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Vertical Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1016 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60622
    Telephone
    773-697-3846
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: Octover 7-October 28, 2017

    Opening reception: Saturday, Octover 7, 6-10pm

    Hiroyasu Tsuri aka TWOONE, is a Japanese artist, know for his unique combination of elements derived from nature, animals, abstract shapes, and color to create his painting, sculpture, installation, and large size public murals. He currently lives and work in Berlin, Germany.

    Previous Event
    Next Event