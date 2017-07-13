Close
Search

Various Designers: THE MIDNIGHT SPECIAL

Friday, Jul 14 - Aug 26, 2017

Time
11:00pm - 12:00am
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Volume Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1709 W. Chicago
    Chicago (60622)
    Telephone
    312-666-7954
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Volume Gallery is pleased to announce its upcoming group exhibition, The Midnight Special, opening July 14 from 5-8 at 1709 W Chicago Ave, Chicago IL, 60622.


    Featuring works by Bec Brittain, Benas Burdulis, Bureau Spectacular, Aaron Jones, Thomas Leinberger, Luftwerk, Jonathan Muecke, and Anders Ruhwald, The Midnight Special is an exploration of the different forms and characteristics of light. These works open a dialogue between the physicality of objects and the immaterial properties of the light which they manipulate or project, examining how the corporeal can influence the ethereal. 

    While pieces by Jones and Brittain incorporate generated light into the design itself, Benas Burdulis’s Optical Surfaces and Jonathan Muecke’s Mirror serve as lenses which manipulate the quality of surrounding ambient light. By contrast, Bureau Spectacular turns the Statue of Liberty into a conceptual neon light. These works provide new possibilities for projection and portrayal of light and encourage viewers to notice the variability and complexity of light’s properties that so often go unnoticed. 

    The Midnight Special continues through August 26th. 

    Well, you wake up in the mornin', you hear the work bell ring
    And they march you to the table, you see the same old thing
    Ain't no food upon the table and no pork up in the pan
    But you better not complain, boy, you get in trouble with the man

    Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
    Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
    Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
    Let the midnight special, shine a ever lovin' light on me

    Yonder come Miss Rosie, how in the world did you know?
    By the way she wears her apron and the clothes she wore
    Umbrella on her shoulder, piece of paper in her hand
    She come to see the governor, she wants to free her man

    Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
    Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
    Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
    Let the midnight special, shine a ever lovin' light on me

    If you're ever in Houston, oh you better do the right
    You better not gamble and you better not fight
    Or the sheriff will grab you and the boys, will bring you down
    The next thing you know, boy, oh you're prison bound

    Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
    Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
    Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
    Let the midnight special, shine a ever lovin' light on me

    -Fogerty

    Previous Event
    Next Event