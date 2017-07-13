Various Designers: THE MIDNIGHT SPECIAL

Friday, Jul 14 - Aug 26, 2017
- Time
- 11:00pm - 12:00am
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Volume Gallery
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 1709 W. Chicago
Chicago (60622)
- Telephone
- 312-666-7954
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Volume Gallery is pleased to announce its upcoming group exhibition, The Midnight Special, opening July 14 from 5-8 at 1709 W Chicago Ave, Chicago IL, 60622.
Featuring works by Bec Brittain, Benas Burdulis, Bureau Spectacular, Aaron Jones, Thomas Leinberger, Luftwerk, Jonathan Muecke, and Anders Ruhwald, The Midnight Special is an exploration of the different forms and characteristics of light. These works open a dialogue between the physicality of objects and the immaterial properties of the light which they manipulate or project, examining how the corporeal can influence the ethereal.
While pieces by Jones and Brittain incorporate generated light into the design itself, Benas Burdulis’s Optical Surfaces and Jonathan Muecke’s Mirror serve as lenses which manipulate the quality of surrounding ambient light. By contrast, Bureau Spectacular turns the Statue of Liberty into a conceptual neon light. These works provide new possibilities for projection and portrayal of light and encourage viewers to notice the variability and complexity of light’s properties that so often go unnoticed.
The Midnight Special continues through August 26th.
Well, you wake up in the mornin', you hear the work bell ring
And they march you to the table, you see the same old thing
Ain't no food upon the table and no pork up in the pan
But you better not complain, boy, you get in trouble with the man
Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
Let the midnight special, shine a ever lovin' light on me
Yonder come Miss Rosie, how in the world did you know?
By the way she wears her apron and the clothes she wore
Umbrella on her shoulder, piece of paper in her hand
She come to see the governor, she wants to free her man
Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
Let the midnight special, shine a ever lovin' light on me
If you're ever in Houston, oh you better do the right
You better not gamble and you better not fight
Or the sheriff will grab you and the boys, will bring you down
The next thing you know, boy, oh you're prison bound
Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
Let the midnight special, shine a light on me
Let the midnight special, shine a ever lovin' light on me
-Fogerty