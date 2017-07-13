Various Designers: THE MIDNIGHT SPECIAL

Friday, Jul 14 - Aug 26, 2017

Volume Gallery is pleased to announce its upcoming group exhibition, The Midnight Special, opening July 14 from 5-8 at 1709 W Chicago Ave, Chicago IL, 60622.



Featuring works by Bec Brittain, Benas Burdulis, Bureau Spectacular, Aaron Jones, Thomas Leinberger, Luftwerk, Jonathan Muecke, and Anders Ruhwald, The Midnight Special is an exploration of the different forms and characteristics of light. These works open a dialogue between the physicality of objects and the immaterial properties of the light which they manipulate or project, examining how the corporeal can influence the ethereal.



While pieces by Jones and Brittain incorporate generated light into the design itself, Benas Burdulis’s Optical Surfaces and Jonathan Muecke’s Mirror serve as lenses which manipulate the quality of surrounding ambient light. By contrast, Bureau Spectacular turns the Statue of Liberty into a conceptual neon light. These works provide new possibilities for projection and portrayal of light and encourage viewers to notice the variability and complexity of light’s properties that so often go unnoticed.



The Midnight Special continues through August 26th.



