We are Revolutionaries: The Wall of Respect and Chicago's Mural Movement

Friday, Apr 21 - Jun 18, 2017

In 1967, the Organization of Black American Culture painted a huge mural “guerrilla-style” on the wall of a decaying building on the South Side of Chicago. They called it the Wall of Respect. Using photographs and documents relating to the Wall of Respect and other murals, this exhibition coincides with the mural's 50th anniversary and explores the mural movement in Chicago in its historical context, investigating how race and class have intersected with the spatial politics of the city.