What Makes America Great

Monday, Jun 12 - Aug 31, 2017
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- State Street Gallery at Robert Morris University
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 401 S. State
Chicago, IL 60605
- Telephone
- 312-935-4088
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
In partnership with the Creative Action Network, Robert Morris University (RMU) is displaying a grassroots collection of posters by professional artists, RMU students, alumni and friends.
America’s greatness isn’t up to any single person to define - it’s up to all of us. Creative Action Network is building a grassroots collection of reasons why America is great already. Their "Next 100 Days" series will be featured and will include work from RMU students, alumni and friends.