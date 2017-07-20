Sunday, Nov 19 - Dec 21, 2017
- Evanston Art Center
- Suburbs / Midwest
- 1717 Central Street
Evanston, IL 60201
- 847-475-5300
Exhibition on view: November 19-December 21, 2017
Opening reception: Friday, November 17, 6-9pm
The Evanston Art Center’s Winter Arts & Crafts Expo is one of the largest and most celebrated craft shows in the Chicago area. The 15th annual Expo features original arts and crafts by over 100 selected artisans, featuring works of jewelry, ceramics, fiber, metal, glass, painting, photography, mixed-media, and more.