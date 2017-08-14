Workshop: Tamarkin Photo Walk

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017
- Time
- 12:30pm - 2:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Filter Photo
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 1821 W Hubbard, Ste. 207 (60622)
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Join Tamarkin Camera’s Dan Tamarkin along with two other local, professional Leica photographers for a free photo walk. Tamarkin Camera provides Leica cameras for this guided photo walk in downtown Chicago, complete with educational photo-assignments and expert guidance, as well as the opportunity for feedback about your images after the walk.
This FREE event is limited to 12 participants. Please contact info@filterfestival.com to reserve your space.
Located at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel.