Workshop: The Salt Print with Dan Estabrook at Columbia College Chicago

Friday, Sep 22, 2017

A full-day workshop exploring this 19th-century printing process with Dan Estabrook draws from the very beginnings of photography on paper, from the early “Photogenic Drawings” of William H. F. Talbot to the later advancements in the process. Participants will dive right in, making photograms on plain salted paper, then work their way up to gelatin-sized and toned prints, looking at the variations in salt printing formulae along the way. Dan will also discuss how to create the right negatives, using the students’ own images, to best show the beauty of this wonderful technique.

Limited to 12. Participants should bring no more than 5 images on a flash or external hard drive to work with for the day.

$350 to participate.

Located at Columbia College Chicago at 600 S. Michigan Ave.