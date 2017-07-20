Young June Lew: Solo Exhibition

Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 21, 2017
5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Andrew Bae Gallery
- River North
- 300 W. Superior
Chicago, IL 60654
- 312-335-8601
Exhibition on view: September 8-October 21, 2017
Opening reception: Friday, September 8, 5-8pm
In her latest body of work, Korean artist Young June Lew experiments with new subject matter by recalling her own ancestry and intertwining it with Western symbolism. The result is a powerful body of work charged with spiritual allegories. The artist will be present at the opening reception.