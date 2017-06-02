Close
Search

Zack Wirsum: A Stranger Still...

Zackwirsum

Friday, May 5 - Jun 30, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Jean Albano Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    215 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-440-0770
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Jean Albano Gallery presents their third solo exhibition of Chicago based painter Zack Wirsum entitled A Stranger Still…

    Wirsum’s latest body of work attempts to refine the visual noise that has accumulated in his past painting practice. The seemingly obsessive linear layering and intense attention to detail along with vivid coloring remains, but restful passages of negative space are being incorporated to establish a compositional hierarchy and moments of ease. These latest paintings still emphasize a high variety of texture and breadth of spectrum with the continued playful push and pull of abstraction and figure, but as the practice advances the need for stillness pushes the process into new directions of exploration in A Stranger Still…

    Image: Zack Wirsum, A Simple Algorithm, Math is Easy, Girls are Hard, 2015, acrylic on panel, 20" x 16"

    Previous Event
    Next Event