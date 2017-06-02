Friday, May 5 - Jun 30, 2017

Jean Albano Gallery presents their third solo exhibition of Chicago based painter Zack Wirsum entitled A Stranger Still…

Wirsum’s latest body of work attempts to refine the visual noise that has accumulated in his past painting practice. The seemingly obsessive linear layering and intense attention to detail along with vivid coloring remains, but restful passages of negative space are being incorporated to establish a compositional hierarchy and moments of ease. These latest paintings still emphasize a high variety of texture and breadth of spectrum with the continued playful push and pull of abstraction and figure, but as the practice advances the need for stillness pushes the process into new directions of exploration in A Stranger Still…

Image: Zack Wirsum, A Simple Algorithm, Math is Easy, Girls are Hard, 2015, acrylic on panel, 20" x 16"