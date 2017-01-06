January 6, 2017 is opening of Winter Gallery Season in River North

December 19, 2016

It's hard to believe that 2017 is nearly here, but many area galleries are already planning for the new year and beyond.

On Friday, January 6, 2017 many galleries around Franklin and Superior streets in River North will hold opening receptions to welcome new shows this winter. The evening marks the beginning of a new year of art.

Show details will be posted on CGN as we receive them, but most galleries will be open from 5-8pm. Our calendar is being updated regularly.

The River North group has recently announced that they will be holding collective openings every other month on the first Friday of the month. Individual galleries may hold openings on other nights as well, but the group schedule of dates for the year is below.

• January 6

• March 3

• May 5

• July 7

• September 8

• November 3

Check out the CGN openings page for opening and exhibition details each month.

Saturday morning gallery tours also resume on January 7, 2017. The schedule is available here. Tours take place rain or shine (or snow) and a new group of 4 galleries participates each week.