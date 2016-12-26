New CGN in 2017

December 26, 2016

In early 2017 CGN will launch a new chapter, with our first edition of The CGN Arts Guide. This comprehensive listings publication will cover the visual arts in Chicago, the suburbs, as well as in neighboring Midwestern states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and beyond.

Look for the new 5" x 8", bright orange guide - cover featuring art by Dzine! - in galleries, museums, hotels and more in the coming weeks. We will feature expanded gallery listings, lists of all art spaces in the city, more images, art centers, regular tours and walks, museums (small and large), auction houses, art fairs, private dealer listings, 2017 calendar hightlights, and more!

Building on our 34+ year history, we are excited to change things up a bit while continuing to be a top resource for the arts in the midwest.

In summer and fall we will roll out expanded issues of Chicago Gallery News, featuring more news and interviews than ever!

Happy new year!!

Cover image for CGN Arts Guide: Carlos Rolón/Dzine, Flooded with Ecstasy, Resin and Acrylic on wood panel, Courtesy of the artist, Salon 94, New York and David Castillo Gallery, Miami