Exhibition at Alphawood Gallery Constructs New Narrative about AIDS

January 24, 2017

Breaking away from the narrative of representing AIDS through pain and suffering, ART AIDS AMERICA celebrates strength and beauty in the face of a devastating disease. The exhibition is now on view through April 2 at Alphawood Gallery on North Halsted.

The expansive installation showcases 170 works from over 100 American artists, ranging from the 1980s to the present day. The exhibition has traveled to a number of cities, including Tacoma, Washington and Bronx, New York. For the Chicago iteration, a number of artists with ties to the ciy including Gregg Bordowitz, Roger Brown, Doug Ischar, Patric McCoy, Michael Qualls, Oli Rodriguez, Daniel Sotomayor and Israel Wright, are featured.

Art AIDS America has a full schedule of programming available to the public in hopes of creating space for a citywide dialogue regarding the cultural impact of HIV/AIDS over the recent decades. In partnership with StoryCorps, the organization invites visitors to share and preserve their personal accounts of the AIDS crisis.

Admission is free and open to the public.



Events:

http://www.artaidsamericachicago.org/events/



Artists:

http://www.artaidsamericachicago.org/exhibition/artists/



Hours:

http://www.artaidsamericachicago.org/visit/

Top image: Thomas Haukaas, More Time Expected, 2002. Handmade ink and pencil on antique ledger paper, 16½ × 27½ inches. Tacoma Art Museum, Gift of Greg Kucera and Larry Yocom in honor of Rock Hushka, 2008.10. Photo © TAM, by Richard Nicol.