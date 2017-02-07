McArthur Binion Included in 57th Venice Biennale

February 07, 2017

Kavi Gupta announced that Chicago-based gallery artist McArthur Binion will be featured in the 57th Venice Biennale, which opens in May.

Viva Arte Viva will be curated by Christine Macel. The 57th International Art Exhibition is open to the public May 13–November 26, 2017, at the Giardini and the Arsenale in Venice, Italy.

120 artists are part of this year's exhibition, down from 136 last year, and the curator has said that her emphasis will be on the artists and how they see and interpret society today, rather than a unifying themes. Binion is the only Chicago-based artist on this year's list.

Top image: McArthur Binion, DNA: Seasons: XI, 2016, Oil paint stick, paper on board, 72” x 96”. Courtesy of the artist and Kavi Gupta