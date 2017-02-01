New Annual CGN Arts Guide Is Here

February 01, 2017

Our first edition of the new Chicago Gallery News 2017 Arts Guide is here!

Pick up a copy of our 160 page book in area galleries, museums, the Chicago Cultural Center, area hotels and more locations.

You may also subscribe and receive our summer and fall magazines as well.

We offer new and expanded listings, vibrant images, detailed exhibition information, seasonal openings, 2017 art news, and much more.

You may also browse our digital edition here

Tell us what you think, let us know if you'd like to obtain copies, and we look foward to connecting with you and sharing the art world in new ways this year.

Thank you especially to artist Carlos Rolón/Dzine for his vibrant cover artwork: Flooded with Ecstasy, Resin and Acrylic on wood panel, Courtesy of the artist, Salon 94, New York, and David Castillo Gallery, Miami