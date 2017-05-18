A New Show of the Old Arrives in Chicago: Chicago Antiques + Art + Design at the Mart

May 18, 2017

For the next few days the seventh floor of the Merchandise Mart will packed wall to wall with a wealth of fine antiques and art from many of the world's top dealers. Chicago has a global reputation for showcasing what's new and contemporary - in art, food, architecture and design, but this weekend antiques are once again new, in many ways. After a few years without a major antiques show to count on its cultural calendar, Chicago once again has an international fair in town. Thursday evening the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show opens with a preview party for collectors and enthusiasts, and Friday the show welcomes the public for the weekend. Thursday's preview benefits the restoration and conservation efforts of the Illinois Executive Mansion Association, with Honorary Chair Governor James R. Thompson.

Running through Sunday the show highlights fine antiques and artworks reflecting a variety of design periods from 100 national and international exhibitors. The show is the only one of its kind in the city all year. Last year it was announced that the Chicago Botanic Garden cancelled its annual April fair. Antiques + Modernism Winnetka still takes place on the north shore in November.

Some highlight's from this year's show are shown below.

The Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show runs May 19-21, 2017

Key image at top: Earle Vandekar of Knightsbridge, Maryknoll, NY