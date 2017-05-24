CGN River North Gallery Tour Announces New Meeting Location

May 24, 2017

CGN is excited to announce that starting Saturday, June 3, 2017 the meeting place for the River North Saturday morning gallery tours will be Fabcakes at 714 N. Wells St. We are thrilled to partner with Fabcakes, an independently owned cafe in River North.



Every Saturday morning at 11am a gallery representative meets participants inside Fabcakes at a designated table. Participants can enjoy a cup of coffee and complimentary samples from the bakery. The representative then takes the group on a guided tour of four River North galleries. The gallery roster and tour leader change weekly, and conversation centers on the exhibitions and artists on view.



Tours run rain or shine every weekend of the year, except on major holiday weekends. No reservations are required. For groups larger than 10 people, please contact CGN at info@chicagogallerynews.com or 312-649-0064.

Participating Galleries as of June 3, 2017 include:

Addington Gallery

Gallery Victor Armendariz

Andrew Bae Gallery

Catherine Edelman Gallery

Galerie Waterton

Hilton | Asmus Contemporary

Ken Saunders Gallery

Printworks Gallery

Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera

Schneider | jdc

Stephen Daiter Gallery

Vale Craft Gallery

Weinberg/Newton Gallery

Zg Gallery



For more information and complete schedule visit: Free CGN Gallery Tours