May 02, 2017

The first week in May is packed with exhibition openings across the city including River North, West Town and nearby Evanston. Below you will find a few highlights, but be sure to check out the full schedule here.

BLOCK MUSEUM OF ART

The Block Museum of Art presents the annual MFA Thesis Exhibition for the Department of Art Theory and Practice. The show opens Thursday, May 4. More info

FILTER PHOTO

Post, a solo exhibition of photography by Marta Zgierska, opens Friday, May 5 at Filter Photo. Through her work, Zgierska responds to a serious car accident that occured in 2013. More info

SCHNEIDER | JDC

Kilimanjaro: The Last Glacier, featuring the work of Ian van Coller, opens Friday, May 5 at Schneidger | jdc. Van Coller has accompanied climate change scientists on many of their expeditions to study tropical glaciers. More info

GALERIE WATERTON

An exhibition of work by Ashley Yeo (Singapore) and Xiaofei Yuy (China) opens May 5 at Galerie Waterton. More info

VERTICAL GALLERY

Forgot How to Fly featuring the work of London-based artist Word to Mother opens Saturday, May 6 at Vertical Gallery. More info

For a full list of opening receptions visit: chicagogallerynews.com/calendar

Top image: Ashley Yeo of Galerie Waterton