An Interview with a Dealer: Richard P. Norton

June 20, 2017

Each week, CGN interviews a local art dealer to discuss the ins and outs of running a gallery in the city of Chicago. This week we caught up with Richard P. Norton of Richard Norton Gallery.

Gallery: Richard Norton Gallery

Name: Richard P. Norton

Age: 48

Previous occupation: Distracted undergraduate

Hometown: Chicago

CGN: How did you become an art dealer?

Richard P. Norton: Born and bred.

CGN: Please describe your gallery's program in one sentence.

RN: Great 20th century American paintings.

CGN: What is the first thing you do each morning when you get to the gallery?

RN: Hot coffee!

CGN: Thumbs up or down on art fairs?

RN: Big thumbs up!

CGN: Artists you admire but don't represent?

RN: Aziz Ansari, Leslie Jones, John Mulaney.

CGN: Best sale you ever had?

RN: Happy, appreciative and grateful for all of them!

CGN: Advice would you share with new or young collectors?

RN: Don't drink at Art Fairs; the "stupid question" is the one not asked and never buy anything online without seeing it first!

CGN: Which artist that you represent or work of art you have recently acquired are you most excited about?

RN: I’m very keen on the gallery's collection of large, Post-War abstractions by the Bauhaus trained artist Eugene Dana, and the 1930s & 1940s Modern Cubist paintings by LeRoy Turner we plan to exhibit this fall at EXPO CHICAGO. The artwork hasn't been seen by the public eye in over thirty years.

CGN: What major successes have you had this year? What about challenges?

RN: My erg score is holding up pretty well, and I hope our set in the quad is better during the head races this fall.

CGN: How do you view working as an art dealer in Chicago?

RN: Find a good art fair in Grand Cayman during February!

CGN: What is your favorite interest outside the art world?

RN: Democracy in America

CGN: What is your favorite work of public art in Chicago?

RN: Lake Michigan

Top 5

CGN: What are your favorite art spaces to visit?

RN:

D'amato's Bennison's Sweet Mandy B's Manny's Furama

Richard P. Norton is the owner of Richard Norton Gallery located in the Merchandise Mart in Chicago. For more information about his gallery visit: Richard Norton Gallery.