News From Around the Art World: June 19, 2017

June 19, 2017

CGN's weekly roundup of local, national and international art world news.

University of Chicago to Renovate, Reopen Historic CTA Green Line Station

"The University of Chicago will renovate the interior of the shuttered, 125-year-old Chicago Transit Authority Green Line stationhouse in Washington Park as part of an ongoing effort to establish a major arts and culture corridor, called the Arts Block, along East Garfield Boulevard." -UChicagoNews

$11 Million Newberry Library Renovation to Add Gallery, Bigger Bookstore

"The Newberry Library will spend $11 million renovating its first floor next year, adding a new gallery and expanding its bookstore as it looks to 'foster new connections' with visitors." - DNAinfo

NEA Awards $82 Million in Final Round of Grants for 2017

"The National Endowment for the Arts, which is currently preparing to shut down operations after President Trump slashed funding for the federal agency in the 2018 budget, has announced that it is awarding $82.06 million in its final grant round for 2017." -Artforum

U.S. Moves to Seize DiCaprio's Picasso, 'Stolen' Funds in 1MDB Case

"U.S. authorities moved on Thursday to seize a Picasso painting given to American movie star Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood comedies, as they filed complaints to recover about $540 million they say was stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund." -Reuters

What Sold at Art Basel

"The mood at the 48th edition of Art Basel in Basel was buoyant, perhaps even jubilant. Was it the function of a European economy that has performed stronger than most had expected? Relief that populism may not be sweeping the Continent after all? A stronger influx of Asian buyers? The long days of nonstop sunshine? The contagion of the miniature dance party in the plaza outside of the conference center in which the art fair is held, courtesy of artist Claudia Comte? This depended on who you asked." -Artsy

Top image: Aerial view of the Newberry and Washington Square Park. Courtesy of the Newberry