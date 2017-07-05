Rashid Johnson Leads Tour of Solo Exhibition at Milwaukee Art Museum

July 05, 2017

By ALISON REILLY

On June 23, Rashid Johnson's solo exhibition opened at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Hail We Now Sing Joy initiates a new program for the museum to feature the work of a contemporary artist in the Quadracci Pavilion (designed by architect Santiago Calatrava). The show is an impressive presentation of Johnson's recent work and an exciting way for director Marcelle Polednik to inaugurate the space with her new vision.

Hail We Now Sing Joy is open through September 17, 2017 at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Top image: Rashid Johnson, Untitled Escape Collage (detail), 2016, ceramic tile, black soap, wax, vinyl and spray enamel. All images courtesty of Alison Reilly.