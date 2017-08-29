Making New History: Chicago Architecture Biennial

August 30, 2017

This fall the Chicago Architecture Biennial returns for its second edition with an exhibition at the Chicago Cultural Center and a number of off-site installations and performances. With so much to see and do, CGN asked Gibran Villalobos, Public Programs and Partnerships Coordinator, to highlight the programs he’s excited about.

white wanderer: creating a Climate Change Soundtrack

Luftwerk, the renowned artistic collaboration of Petra Bachmaier and Sean Gallero, will discuss White Wanderer, an immersive public art installation that takes inspiration from the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica. Using real life recordings of the sounds and frequencies of melting and moving glaciers, the artists will create a haunting and contemplative soundtrack of climate change. The panel discussion features collaborators Rob Moore, a Senior Water Policy Analyst at NRDC and Doug MacAyeal, Professor in Geophysical Sciences at the University of Chicago. It will be moderated by Neil Stevenson of Ideo.

Sep 26, Claudia Cassidy Theater, Chicago Cultural Center

LAMPO Performance: MARK FELL

Mark Fell premieres his new multi-channel project for the Chicago Architecture Biennial and Lampo. The UK composer will position 24 speakers around the hall and manipulate electronic sound in dialogue with the acoustic and architectural space—a conversation of geometries. This interplay forms a framework within which Chicago bassoonist Katherine Young performs Fell’s score.

Sep 29, Preston Bradley Hall, Chicago Cultural Center

Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle & Hannah Higgins

In conversation with art historian Hannah Higgins, author of The Grid Book (MIT Press, 2009), the artist Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle discusses his use of the grid and its impact on contemporary practice.

Oct 3, Claudia Cassidy Theater, Chicago Cultural Center

VAN ALEN INSTITUTE: VARIETY SHOW

In a medley of music, provocation, and presentations, the Van Alen Institute will reflect on hangouts defined by both personal experiences and physical spaces. How do communities appropriate urban space? How is the experience of hanging out different for different people? The group explores a series of questions in a night of fast-paced performance and conversation.

Oct 23, Garfield Park Conservatory

Photo: Anjali Pinto; Luftwerk, white wanderer, 2017

