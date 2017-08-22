News from Around the Art World: August 22, 2017

August 22, 2017

CGN's weekly roundup of local, national and international art world news.

We Need to Move, Not Destroy, Confederate Monuments

"The art historian in a critic wants to preserve Confederate images in museums, not trash them. At a crime scene, you don’t destroy evidence." -New York Times

Read More...

Not To Be Sniffed at: Long-Lost Banksy Artwork Is Rediscovered

“A Banksy painting that appeared on a public toilet block in east London, only to disappear after it was vandalised, spray-jetted by the local council and then painted over, has been rediscovered over a decade later.”

-The Guardian

Read More...

Singapore Art Museum Names June Yap as New Curatorial Director

“June Yap has been named the new curatorial, programs, and publications director for the Singapore Art Museum, according to the Chinese newspaper Today. Yap was a curator of new-media exhibitions at the museum in 2003 and 2004, and she has remained involved since as a member of the institution’s acquisitions committee as well as the Singapore Biennale 2016 Advisory Committee. From 2012 to 2014, she also served in a two-year curatorial residency at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.” -ARTnews

Read More...

That Norman Rockwell Poster on the Wall? It’s Actually a $300,000 Original, One Family Discovered

“A long-lost work by Norman Rockwell has been discovered by Heritage Auctions Texas. The owners, who mistakenly identified the piece as a signed print, presented it to Heritage auctions experts to assess its value. However, after careful inspection, the work, showing three umpires standing in the rain during a baseball game, is actually an oil-on-paper study for the final piece titled Tough Call. Its value is estimated at $300,000, but based on past auction results, it could go for considerably more.” -artnet News

Read More...

Who is Really Making “Chihuly” Art?

“More than 40 years later, Jeffrey Beers still vividly remembers what it felt like to have Dale Chihuly call up to convene a pre-dawn glassblowing session. You felt flattered and inspired, he said, jazzed by Mr. Chihuly’s caffeinated freight train of energy and the idea of making art with him while most of the world slept in.” -New York Times

Read More...

Read the August 14, 2017 roundup here.

Photo: Julia Rendleman/Associated Press