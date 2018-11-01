10th Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser

Thursday, Oct 25, 2018

Cost: $65 Member | $75 Non-Member | $50 Students and Arts Administrators

Location: The Studio of Sandro Miller | 2540 W. Huron

Purchase Tickets Here

We’ll be celebrating in the Studio of Sandro Miller with an intrepid musical mix from DJ Catieo, a creative photo booth provided by Fotio, and sumptuous food from Big Delicious Planet; plus “10th Anniversary” cocktails and Half Acre beers, a fantastic array of silent auction items (for artists, collectors, and foodies), and projected works from our fine Filter Photo Members. Join us in toasting to 10 years of photographic arts programming in Chicago and our commitment to enhance the contemporary photography scene, while we raise funds to support Filter Photo into the future.



Filter Photo is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission to serve and support the photography communities of Chicago and the Midwest to highlight Chicago as a vital center of the national photography community. Your support is important to us and allows us to continue to offer exceptional arts programming.



Please join us for the event or make a donation online today!