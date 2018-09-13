10th Anniversary Gala

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018

The Richard H. Driehaus Museum’s Board of Trustees will host its first gala in celebration of the Museum’s 10th anniversary on the evening of Thursday, September 13, 2018. The event will honor leading Chicago architect, preservationist, and sustainable designer, Joseph Antunovich. Proceeds from the gala will support the Driehaus Museum’s exhibitions, educational and cultural programming, as well as the ongoing care of the historic Nickerson Mansion.



For additional information or to RSVP, contact Lisa Wagner of IETSO, LLC at gala@driehausmuseum.org



Date: Thursday, September 13, 2018

Time: 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Location: Driehaus Museum, 40 East Erie Street, Chicago

Attire: Black Tie

Gala Co-Chairs:

Patricia Besser and Gary Metzner