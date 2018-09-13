10th Anniversary Gala

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018
The Richard H. Driehaus Museum’s Board of Trustees will host its first gala in celebration of the Museum’s 10th anniversary on the evening of Thursday, September 13, 2018. The event will honor leading Chicago architect, preservationist, and sustainable designer, Joseph Antunovich. Proceeds from the gala will support the Driehaus Museum’s exhibitions, educational and cultural programming, as well as the ongoing care of the historic Nickerson Mansion.
For additional information or to RSVP, contact Lisa Wagner of IETSO, LLC at gala@driehausmuseum.org
To register online, please click here.
Date: Thursday, September 13, 2018
Time: 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.
Location: Driehaus Museum, 40 East Erie Street, Chicago
Attire: Black Tie
Gala Co-Chairs:
Patricia Besser and Gary Metzner