10th Anniversary Gala

Forwebsite

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018

6:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Galas & Special Events
    Richard H. Driehaus Museum
    Michigan Avenue
    40 E. Erie
    Nickerson Mansion
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-482-8933
    The Richard H. Driehaus Museum’s Board of Trustees will host its first gala in celebration of the Museum’s 10th anniversary on the evening of Thursday, September 13, 2018. The event will honor leading Chicago architect, preservationist, and sustainable designer, Joseph Antunovich. Proceeds from the gala will support the Driehaus Museum’s exhibitions, educational and cultural programming, as well as the ongoing care of the historic Nickerson Mansion.

    For additional information or to RSVP, contact Lisa Wagner of IETSO, LLC at gala@driehausmuseum.org

    To register online, please click here.

    Date: Thursday, September 13, 2018
    Time: 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.
    Location: Driehaus Museum, 40 East Erie Street, Chicago 
    Attire: Black Tie

    Gala Co-Chairs:
    Patricia Besser and Gary Metzner

