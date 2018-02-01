10th Annual Filter Photo Festival

Thursday, Sep 27 - 30, 2018

Filter Photo Festival is a multi-day celebration of photography that takes place every autumn in Chicago. Festival programming includes workshops, lectures, artist talks, exhibition receptions, and much more. The majority of events take place at the Festival’s hotel headquarters, Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel, and evening activities primarily take place at galleries and partner institutions around the city.

Portfolio reviews are a central element of the Festival. During a portfolio review an artist is able to share work directly with local, national, and international photography professionals, including gallery directors, curators, editors, and publishers. Emerging and established photographers are welcome to sign up for these twenty-minute, one-on-one sessions.

An important part of the Chicago arts community since 2009, Filter Photo Festival has hosted an impressive roster of established artists and photographers as Festival Keynote Speaker including Joel-Peter Witkin, Penelope Umbrico, Carrie Mae Weems, Debbie Flemming Caffrey, and John Chiara, among others.

Registration for the 2018 Festival opens on May 25 for Filter Photo Members and June 1 for the general public. Consider becoming a Member today for access to early registration and a host of other opportunities throughout the year. Sign up for our mailing list to get programming updates delivered directly to your inbox.

The 2018 Filter Photo Festival will take place September 27-30 at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel.

Additional evening events and programming will occur at several partner galleries, institutions, and organizations around Chicago.