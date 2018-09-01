Close
1709 W Chicago Galleries Open House

Sunday, Sep 30, 2018

12:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
    DOCUMENT
    West Side
    1709 W. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60622
    262-719-3500
    12:00–4:00pm | Open House 

    1709 W Chicago Galleries 

    Come and sample Marz Community Brewing Company's new fall releases and spend an afternoon of art viewing at David Salkin Creative, DOCUMENT, Paris London Hong Kong, Volume, and Western Exhibitions, all while enjoying creative beers and snacks. 

    Part of EXPO Chicago's EXPO Art Week

