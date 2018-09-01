1709 W Chicago Galleries Open House

Sunday, Sep 30, 2018
- 12:00pm - 4:00pm
- Opening Receptions
- DOCUMENT
- West Side
- 1709 W. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60622
- 262-719-3500
12:00–4:00pm | Open House
1709 W Chicago Galleries
Come and sample Marz Community Brewing Company's new fall releases and spend an afternoon of art viewing at David Salkin Creative, DOCUMENT, Paris London Hong Kong, Volume, and Western Exhibitions, all while enjoying creative beers and snacks.
Part of EXPO Chicago's EXPO Art Week