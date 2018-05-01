1979: THE YEAR THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING

Saturday, Apr 7, 2018
- Time
- 10:00am - 5:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
1330 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Inspired by the art and life of Howardena Pindell: What Remains to Be Seen (on view at the MCA until May 20), the MCA invites you to step back into the year 1979 at a two-day experiential pop-up in Wicker Park, where attendees can interact with the music and pop culture of 1979.
Pick up some timely swag from the era only available during this event, like t-shirts inspired by the artist, or listen to some vinyl from the year—all while learning about the work and life of Howardena Pindell via a number of exclusive Made You Look moments.