1979: THE YEAR THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING

Saturday, Apr 7, 2018

1330 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Inspired by the art and life of Howardena Pindell: What Remains to Be Seen (on view at the MCA until May 20), the MCA invites you to step back into the year 1979 at a two-day experiential pop-up in Wicker Park, where attendees can interact with the music and pop culture of 1979.



Pick up some timely swag from the era only available during this event, like t-shirts inspired by the artist, or listen to some vinyl from the year—all while learning about the work and life of Howardena Pindell via a number of exclusive Made You Look moments.

RSVP HERE