1979: THE YEAR THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING

Sunday, Apr 8, 2018

12:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Tours & Performances
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    Michigan Avenue
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-280-2660
    1330 N. Milwaukee Ave. 

    Inspired by the art and life of Howardena Pindell: What Remains to Be Seen (on view at the MCA until May 20), the MCA invites you to step back into the year 1979 at a two-day experiential pop-up in Wicker Park, where attendees can interact with the music and pop culture of 1979. 

    Pick up some timely swag from the era only available during this event, like t-shirts inspired by the artist, or listen to some vinyl from the year—all while learning about the work and life of Howardena Pindell via a number of exclusive Made You Look moments.

