Thursday, Sep 21 - 24, 2017

Filter Photo is proud to announce the 9th Annual Filter Photo Festival. This four-day Festival celebrates the vibrant art community in Chicago through photography-inspired programming. This year we have invited over 30 photography curators, collectors, and critics from across the country to conduct over 800 portfolio reviews with aspiring artists and photographers. The Festival will also host a variety of photographic workshops exploring everything from historical processes, professional practices and career development, and creative production. We are also honored to welcome photographer, John Chiara, as our keynote speaker. Finally, there will be several artist talks, special receptions for two juried exhibitions at Filter Space gallery, and a Portfolio Walk showcasing the work of over 100 emerging, mid-career, and professional photographers. All midday artist talks and evening programming are free and open to the public.

The 2017 Filter Photo Festival will take place September 21-24, 2017 at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel. Additional evening events and programming will occur at several partner galleries, institutions, and organizations around Chicago.