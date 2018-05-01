Close
2018 Biennial Sculpture Invitational

Friday, Jun 1 - Aug 31, 2018

  Exhibitions
    Krasl Art Center
    707 Lake Blvd.
    St. Joseph, MI 49085
    269-983-0271
    The 2018 Biennial Sculpture Invitational Opening Party shares the night with the Art Hop in the Benton Harbor Arts District and the Michiana Annual Art Competition (MAAC) at the Box Factory for the Arts. Look for event details to come and do not to miss this fun night out in the twin cities.

    Location: Territorial Road and 5th street in the Benton Harbor Arts District

