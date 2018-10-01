Close
Search

2018 Filter Photo Festival Exhibition Receptions

Griffiths_meg_1

Friday, Sep 28, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Filter Photo
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1821 W Hubbard, Ste. 207 (60622)
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    In conjunction with the 2018 Filter Photo Festival & EXPO CHICAGO's Art After Hours, join Filter Photo for the opening reception of three exhibitions: "Re/member/construct," "we like small things v.2," and "Next."  The work of over 80 artists will be on display in these exhibitions juried by Lisa Volpe, Aimée Beaubien, and Jon Feinstein respectively. Many of the artists will be in attendance and drinks will be served. 

    Image Credit: Meg Griffiths

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event