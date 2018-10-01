2018 Filter Photo Festival Exhibition Receptions

Friday, Sep 28, 2018

In conjunction with the 2018 Filter Photo Festival & EXPO CHICAGO's Art After Hours, join Filter Photo for the opening reception of three exhibitions: "Re/member/construct," "we like small things v.2," and "Next." The work of over 80 artists will be on display in these exhibitions juried by Lisa Volpe, Aimée Beaubien, and Jon Feinstein respectively. Many of the artists will be in attendance and drinks will be served.

Image Credit: Meg Griffiths