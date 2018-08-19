2018 Front & Center Program Final Exhibition

Sunday, Aug 19 - Oct 28, 2018

August 19, 2018 – October 28, 2018

Gallery 1, 2, and Jackman Goldwasser Catwalk Gallery

Hyde Park Art Center is proud to present the sixth annual exhibition of work from participants in The Center Program, the Art Center’s flagship artist professional development initiative. Led by Director of Education Mike Nourse, this six-month program is designed for a group of artists who create new works, connect with peers, present to visiting professionals, and culminate with an exhibition.