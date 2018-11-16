Friday, Nov 16, 2018

Every year, Hyde Park Art Center hosts an annual celebration for our unique institution and the individuals who make it all possible. The Art Center plays a distinctive role in the arts landscape, supporting contemporary artists throughout their careers at every age and stage, while promoting high standards of arts investment and access in Chicago. From teaching artists working with our city’s youth and adults to the exhibitions that ignite a fire within us all, we invite you to celebrate, connect, and amplify the work we do and the world we want to live in.

Friday, November 16, 2018

6PM Cocktails

7PM Dinner

8:30PM After Party

Music & Dancing

Artist Interventions

Late-Night Snacks

Complimentary Valet

Dress: Creative Cocktail

HONOREES:

Barbara Kasten

Biff Ruttenberg & Buzz Ruttenberg

The David C. & Sarajean Ruttenberg Arts Foundation

CO-CHAIRS:

Dawoud Bey

Julie & John Guida

Cynthia Heusing & David Kistenbroker