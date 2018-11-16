Friday, Nov 16, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 11:30pm
- Categories
-
- Galas & Special Events
- Location
- Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
- District
- South Side
- Address
- 5020 S. Cornell
Chicago, IL 60615
- Telephone
- 773-324-5520
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Every year, Hyde Park Art Center hosts an annual celebration for our unique institution and the individuals who make it all possible. The Art Center plays a distinctive role in the arts landscape, supporting contemporary artists throughout their careers at every age and stage, while promoting high standards of arts investment and access in Chicago. From teaching artists working with our city’s youth and adults to the exhibitions that ignite a fire within us all, we invite you to celebrate, connect, and amplify the work we do and the world we want to live in.
Friday, November 16, 2018
6PM Cocktails
7PM Dinner
8:30PM After Party
Music & Dancing
Artist Interventions
Late-Night Snacks
Complimentary Valet
Dress: Creative Cocktail
HONOREES:
Barbara Kasten
Biff Ruttenberg & Buzz Ruttenberg
The David C. & Sarajean Ruttenberg Arts Foundation
CO-CHAIRS:
Dawoud Bey
Julie & John Guida
Cynthia Heusing & David Kistenbroker