2018 Gala

Hpacgala

Friday, Nov 16, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 11:30pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
    • Location
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    District
    South Side
    Address
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    Telephone
    773-324-5520
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Every year, Hyde Park Art Center hosts an annual celebration for our unique institution and the individuals who make it all possible. The Art Center plays a distinctive role in the arts landscape, supporting contemporary artists throughout their careers at every age and stage, while promoting high standards of arts investment and access in Chicago. From teaching artists working with our city’s youth and adults to the exhibitions that ignite a fire within us all, we invite you to celebrate, connect, and amplify the work we do and the world we want to live in.

    Friday, November 16, 2018

    6PM Cocktails
    7PM Dinner
    8:30PM After Party

    Music & Dancing
    Artist Interventions
    Late-Night Snacks
    Complimentary Valet
    Dress: Creative Cocktail

     

    HONOREES:

    Barbara Kasten

    Biff Ruttenberg & Buzz Ruttenberg
    The David C. & Sarajean Ruttenberg Arts Foundation

    CO-CHAIRS:

    Dawoud Bey
    Julie & John Guida
    Cynthia Heusing & David Kistenbroker

     

