2018 School of Art + Design Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibitions

Screen-shot-2018-04-30-at-1.18.57-pm

Saturday, May 5 - 13, 2018

    Krannert Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    Telephone
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    This exhibition demonstrates the School’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the practice, study, and teaching of the arts and confirms the advantages of professional studio programs taught in conjunction with the interdisciplinary resources of a research one university.

    The BFA exhibition confirms that the students and faculty in the School of Art + Design are committed to elevating and sustaining the arts as both a distinct and necessary approach to understanding, as well as a vibrant expression of diverse human experiences. 

