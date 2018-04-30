Close
Search

2018 School of Art + Design Faculty Exhibition

Screen-shot-2018-04-30-at-1.35.16-pm

Thursday, Nov 1 - Dec 8, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Krannert Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    Telephone
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Artwork on view represents a broad range of teaching disciplines, including studio arts, new media, metals, art education, art history, graphic design, and industrial design.

    Previous Event
    Next Event