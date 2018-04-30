2018 School of Art + Design Faculty Exhibition

Thursday, Nov 1 - Dec 8, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Krannert Art Museum
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
College of Fine and Applied Arts
500 E Peabody Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
- Telephone
- 217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Artwork on view represents a broad range of teaching disciplines, including studio arts, new media, metals, art education, art history, graphic design, and industrial design.