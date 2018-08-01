21st International Open: Gallery Talk

Saturday, Sep 8, 2018

Included in the exhibition are video, photography, mixed media assemblages, collages, paintings and sculptures by Aviva Alter, Ava Carney, Ruby Cedar, Eva Dabara, Soumisha Dauthel, Melanie Deal, Laura Fatemi, Clara Feder, Kaye Freeman, Maria Gouveli, Kim Dotty Hachmann, Maggie Haslam, Carol Hayman, Ellen Holtzblatt, Jasmine Hsu, Tonia Hughes, Erica Keeling, Brit Krohmer, Minjoo Lee, Fleming Markel, Kim McAninch, Alyssa McClenaghan, Joan McLane, Madeline McNeil, Terri Messinides, Mi-Hee Nahm, Beverly Alice Nash, Niki Nolin, Louise Pappageorge, Katelyn Patton, Lindsey Pearson, Gina Lee Robbins, Leah Schretenthaler, Katherine Strause, Amanda Taves, Jenifer Tjandra, Angela Tornello, Melanie Vasa, Ani Volkan, and Morgan Ford Willingham.

About the Curator: Nia Pushkarova



Nia Pushkarova is a multimedia artist and curator. She graduated with a Fine Art degree from the University of Reading, England in 1995, receiving a Kodak award upon her graduation. She is the founder and director of NGO IME since 2004, responsible for organizing Water Tower Art Fest in Sofia, Bulgaria. Pushkarova is part of Artist Initiative Network since 2014, and cofounder and member of the Bulgarian Festival Association. She participated internationally, both as an artist and organizer, including in the 2017 Nakanojo Biennale, Japan; at EFFE Festival Academy, Atelier for young festival managers, Chiang in 2016; at Parabiosis 3, ”Communication and Co-Existence,” Chongqing, China; and in Mexico, Coahuila “Raya En El Agua.”