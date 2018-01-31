Close
Search

28th Annual International Small Print Exhibition and Holiday Sale

Saturday, Dec 2 - Jan 31, 2018

Time
11:00am - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Auctions & Sales
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
    District
    North Side
    Address
    4912 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60625
    Telephone
    773-293-2070
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: December 2-January 31, 2018

    Opening reception: Saturday & Sunday, December 2 & 3, 11-7pm

    Over 60 artists! You know the drill people. You show up, pour yourself some hot spiced cider, grab an artist-made snack and start collecting gorgeous, affordable prints from the walls while we attempt to keep up with the mass buying frenzy. We have new work by your favorite CPC gallery printmakers and have added 23 new artists, so prepare to be inspired. Bring your parents and children and friends. It's basically the hottest spot on Western Avenue just north of the Lincoln/Western split in Lincoln Square. Looking forward to seeing you at our oasis of originality...!

    *Note: Extended gallery hours: Tuesdays-Sundays, 12-5pm, December 5-17, 2017

    Previous Event
    Next Event